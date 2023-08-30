Nigeria has the highest rate of kidnap-for-ransom cases

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Kidnapping for ransom has become a national security threat in Nigeria. How it's done varies from targeted individuals to indiscriminate kidnappings and mass kidnappings in schools and communities. There's been a growing body of research on this as well. The Nigerian government last year outlawed ransom payments.

