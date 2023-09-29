Nigeria: Africa's biggest economy under threat

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Nigeria is the country with the largest economy in the African continent has been struggling with poor economic growth and skyrocketing inflation. The inflation numbers hit an 18-year high of 25.8 per cent in August. But with President Bola Tinubu taking office in May hopes were high that his administration would be able to curb the crisis.

