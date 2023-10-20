Niger: Junta foils President Bazoum's escape | Junta says he tried to escape to Nigeria | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Niger Junta said that a foiled escape plan attempt by AED President Muhammad Bazoum has been imprisoned by the military since the July coup. We have been covering the coup events very extensively.

