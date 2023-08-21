Niger crisis spills over: Essential supplies affected in Nigeria

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The closure of the border between Nigeria’s northern corridor and the Niger Republic has put $1.3 billion worth of trade at risk along the trans-Saharan road. The economic activities along the trade route are under threat after president Bola Tinubu shut the borders with the Niger Republic.

