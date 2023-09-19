NHS Strike: Doctors in England to stage the biggest walkout in NHS' history

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Doctors in England are set to stage the biggest walkout in NHS history. Senior doctors and Junior doctors in England are staging their first joint strike. The strike scheduled by Consultants is expected to last two days whilst the one with Junior doctors is scheduled for three days.

