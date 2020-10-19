News Alert: Pakistan all set to remain on FATF grey list, fails to fulfill 6 key obligations

Oct 19, 2020, 09.45 AM(IST)
Pakistan is all set to remain on the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the country has failed to fulfill the 6 key obligations of FATF including action against two of India's most wanted terrorists i.e., Masood Azhar & Hafiz Saeed.