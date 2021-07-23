News Alert: Drone shot down by Jammu Police in Akhnoor, 5 kg IED recovered

Jul 23, 2021, 12:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have shot down a drone in the Akhnoor area. Police have also recovered 5 kg of an improvised explosive device (IED) which was to be assembled and to be used by terrorists.
