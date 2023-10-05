New York: NYPD rescues 20-yr-old woman trapped under pier; heroic moment captured on camera | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
NYPD officers rescued a woman in New York trapped under a Brooklyn pier. The heroic moment was shared on the camera which shows the officer holding on to the woman's hand from the edge of the pier.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos