New study reveals China's hand in lab leak | World DNA
It's been three years since the coronavirus pandemic took over the entire globe, yet the controversies and theories around the origin of the same refuse to die. According to reports, investigators who scrutinised top-secret intercepted communications and scientific research, believe Chinese scientists were running a covert project of dangerous experiments, which caused a leak from the Wuhan institute of virology and started the Covid-19 outbreak back in December 2019.