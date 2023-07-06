Nepal's supreme leader under fire for claiming an Indian businessman helped him become PM

Prime Minister pachanda has drawn flag for comments made at a public event on Monday the leader was in attendance at a function to launch a book dedicated to the Indian businessman Sardar pritam Singh while speaking about Singh the Prime Minister remarked on how his historic role in enhancing Nepal India relations however the speech took controversial turn when pachella remarked on Singh's alleged role in helping him become the Prime Minister as well The Nepalese leaders public address has stirred a storm in the opposition camps and politicians across the board have demanded for the prime minister's resignation.