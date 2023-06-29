Nepal's Supreme Court issues order to register same-sex marriages

Nepal's Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an interim order to the government to temporarily register same-sex marriages, a notice by the court said. A single bench of Justice Til Prasad Shrestha issued the order to the government to make necessary arrangements for registering the marriage of sexual and gender minority couples if they demand so, the directive said. Seven people, including activist Pinky Gurung on behalf of Blue Diamond Society (BDS), an LGBTI rights organisation, filed a writ to the Prime Minister and the Office of the Council of Ministers to legalise same-sex marriage.