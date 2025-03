Nepal has in recent days been witnessing a surge in support for its erstwhile monarchy. It was evident on Sunday when thousands of supporters welcomed the country’s former King Gyanendra Shah to Kathmandu with pro-monarchy demonstrations in the Himalayan Republic. Gyanendra Shah's supporters cheered and waved Nepal's flag, chanting "Come King, save the nation," as he greeted them at the Kathmandu airport gate. The former King had been touring the country in recent weeks and returned to the capital from Pokhara in central Nepal. Watch in for more details!