Nepal Protests: "This Is Every Nepali’s Fight!" Says Nepali Protesters On Government Collapse

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 20:21 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 20:21 IST
In an unprecedented escalation, furious Gen Z protesters have reportedly set the Nepal Parliament building ablaze amid nationwide anti-government protests. Public outrage over corruption, police violence, and political failure has reached a boiling point. With key government buildings under attack and top leaders resigning, Nepal is in full-blown crisis mode. Watch for LIVE updates, viral footage, and expert breakdowns from the ground.

