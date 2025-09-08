/Nepal Protest: Home Minister Resigns After Massive Protests Over Social Media Ban

Massive youth-led protests erupt in Kathmandu as Nepal faces unrest over a controversial social media ban. Demonstrators demand digital freedom and government accountability. A protester said, "We were planning to hold a peaceful protest, but as we advanced further, we could see the violence by the police. The police are firing on the people, which is against the essence of peaceful protest. Those who are sitting in power cannot impose their power on us. Anti-corruption protests are being suppressed, which is against the freedom of speech and the right to expression. The Police have been firing at protestors..."