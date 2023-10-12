Nepal Airlines to sell fleet's Chinese planes at junkyard prices as they are not in flying condition

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Nepal Airlines is selling off the Chinese planes in their fleet at junkyard prices, this is according to a report in Kathmandu Post. Napal's national carrier is looking to get rid off its Chinese planes as quickly as possible.

