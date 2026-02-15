/Navalny Poisoning Charge | Europe: Navalny Poisioned with 'Epibatidine'

Published: Feb 15, 2026, 20:15 IST | Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 20:15 IST
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has reportedly been poisoned with the potent chemical Epibatidine, according to European reports. The latest findings have intensified international concern over his safety and human rights in Russia. Navalny’s poisoning highlights ongoing political tensions and the risks faced by critics of the Kremlin, drawing attention from global governments and human rights organizations monitoring the situation closely.