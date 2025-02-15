Tech It Out Nationwide phone ban in Brazilian schools Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 15 Feb 2025 10:05 IST Link copied! Copy failed! More playtime, improved focus, and happier kids? That's the potential outcome of Brazil's nationwide school cellphone ban. This video showcases the positive changes seen in Rio de Janeiro schools after the ban was implemented. Brazil smartphone WION World News Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 15 Feb 2025 10:05 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Advertisment Reported by: Edited by: Translated by: Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article