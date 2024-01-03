videos
Myanmar's Junta battles unprecedented opposition alliance
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 03, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Is the Junta losing ground in Myanmar? Myanmar's Junta is battling unprecedented opposition alliance & struggling to recruit people amid poor equipment issues. Watch to get more insights!
Myanmar's Junta battles unprecedented opposition alliance
