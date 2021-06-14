Myanmar Junta to hear first testimony of deposed leader Suu Kyi

Jun 14, 2021, 05:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
More than four months after the military coup in Myanmar, the first testimony in the trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be heard in junta court on Monday. Even in detention, Suu Kyi is facing multiple graft charges against her.
Read in App