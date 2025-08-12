Musk's Grok claims ban over Gaza genocide post | X suspends it's own chatbot

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok briefly faced suspension on X, causing confusion among users as the @grok handle went offline and returned with unusual activity. While multiple social media posts claimed the suspension was real, Grok clarified that some screenshots were outdated and false. The incident highlights ongoing challenges around content moderation on X and the volatile nature of AI-driven accounts.