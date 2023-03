Actor Rani Mukherjee’s new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is actually inspired by real-life events and a story of a mother and her struggle to get her children back. The story of movie is based on the life and battle of an Indian mother named Sagarika Chatterjee in Norway. Titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on Sagarika’s book The Journey Of A Mother. Watch Sagarika Chakraborty narrates her ordeal.