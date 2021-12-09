Mortal remains of India's CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others arrive in New Delhi, PM Modi to pay tribute

Dec 09, 2021, 08:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Mortal remains of India's Late Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other victims have arrived at New Delhi's Palam Airport.
