Molnupiravir: New drug to fight against COVID, cuts risk of death by 50%

Oct 02, 2021, 06:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug originally developed to treat influenza reduces hospitalisation and death from Covid-19 by 50% in patients recently infected with the virus, early trial results suggest. Watch this report for more details.
