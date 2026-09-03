/MIT AI warning: Generative AI can now solve nearly all undergrad homework

A landmark August 2026 report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Ad Hoc Committee on AI Use has issued a stark warning: generative AI models can now credibly solve nearly all undergraduate-level written assignments, including essays, complex math problems, scientific proofs, and coding tasks. The findings signal a profound cultural shift across higher education, revealing that traditional take-home problem sets and written coursework can no longer reliably verify independent student learning. With AI tools eroding traditional evaluation methods, universities are forced to rethink their curricula, turning to oral exams, in-class assessments, and restructured teaching models. Watch for a detailed breakdown of MIT's report and what it means for the future of global higher education.