Microsoft faces EU antitrust heat
The EU has launched an antitrust investigation into tech giant Microsoft, and it all revolves around their bundling tactics. The EU's concerns revolve around Microsoft's bundling of its video and chat application, teams, together with its other office products. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, suspects that this practice may be tipping the scales in favor of teams, potentially denying customers the freedom to choose whether to include the app when subscribing to office 365.