World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Microplastics detected in clouds may impact weather: Report
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 16, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Air, water, soil, food, and even blood – microplastics have found their way virtually everywhere on Earth, and now that list includes clouds.
trending now
Sweden launches huge new plastic recycling center
Microplastics detected in clouds may impact weather: Report
UK’s newly appointed top diplomat David Cameron makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja host football legend David Beckham in India
US renews waiver letting Iraq pay Iran for electricity
recommended videos
Xi Jinping, Joe Biden agrees to resume military communication
Gaza suffering persists | US-China strategic dialogue
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa says, 'Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza strip'
You have failed to deliver: Braverman to PM Rishi Sunak
UK | David Cameron return: Greensill lobbying scandal overshadows Cameron's return
recommended videos
Xi Jinping, Joe Biden agrees to resume military communication
Gaza suffering persists | US-China strategic dialogue
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa says, 'Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza strip'
You have failed to deliver: Braverman to PM Rishi Sunak