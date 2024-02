Investors will eye meta shares later on Monday after the stock rose 20% on Friday to close at an all-time high of $474.99 per share. The surge marked the biggest single-day surge in U.S. Stock market history. CEO mark Zuckerburg is now the world's fourth richest, with a $28 billion gain. Meta's $197 billion gains exceeded the $190 billion jump recorded by apple and amazon in 2022. Watch to know more!