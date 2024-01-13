Mauritius Minister speaks on Ram Mandir consecration ceremony and more

Mauritius Minister Dr. Anjiv Ramdhany has compared the Ram temple consecration ceremony to Diwali, highlighting the government's plan to install projectors to enable everyone in the country to witness the live broadcast of the ceremony on January 22. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Mauritius, he said, " This historic event provides us with an opportunity to come together, transcending political, religious and cultural divides". In Mauritius, Hinduism is a major religion, representing about 48.5% of the population according to 2011 statistics. Notably, Mauritius is the sole African country where Hinduism takes precedence, ranking third globally in terms of prevalence after Nepal and India. The Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Dr Anjiv Ramdhany explained, that Prime Minister pravind kumar jugnauth will also take part in local celebrations when it comes to the inauguration ceremony of the temple. He said, "this small inauguration is a lifetime event for us and it's a big thing for India."