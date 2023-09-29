Mathura Train Mishap: Probe finds staff carelessness led to train mishap | India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
An investigation has revealed that the reason of the railway disaster that occurred in Mathura on Tuesday, when an electric multiple unit (EMU) train derailed and climbed on a platform, was a staff member who was operating the train while moderately intoxicated and staring at his phone.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos