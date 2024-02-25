Martin Scorsese, George Lucas to restore 1977 Indian classic 'Ghatashraddha'
Director Martin Scorsese and the film Heritage Foundation have partnered to restore Indian filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli's 1977 film 'Ghatashraddha'. The Landmark Canada film is based on a novel by U.R. Ananthamurthy the written work left a deep impression on director Girish Kasaravalli. Set in Southern India the film describes the ostracism of a young woman who transgresses the rigid sexual code of the Orthodox Society. Watch to know more!