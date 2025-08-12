/Malian army roots out alleged anti-Junta plotters

Dozens of soldiers in Mali have been arrested over an alleged coup plot against the ruling military junta led by Gen Assimi Goïta. Sources report that the arrests, which have been ongoing for several days, aim to prevent destabilization amid rising tensions within the military government. The coup attempt reportedly involves up to 50 soldiers, reflecting growing unrest as jihadist insurgencies advance in northern Mali. Key figures like Gen Abass Dembele and Gen Nema Sagara were rumored to be detained, but some reports deny their arrest. Meanwhile, the junta continues its crackdown on political opponents amid a fragile transitional period.