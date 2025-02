At least 48 people have been killed following a landslide at a gold mine in Mali. This tragedy comes just a month after 10 people were killed in a similar gold mine accident in the country's southern region. The landslide occurred at an illegally operated gold mine in western Mali on Saturday. According to authorities, several victims, including a woman and a child, fell into the water. They also reported that a search operation is currently underway. Watch in for more details!