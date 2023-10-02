Maldives change of guard: Should India worry?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The Maldives' presidential election, which was viewed as a test of the fledgling democracy and the archipelago's connections to China and India, its longtime sponsor, was won by Mohamed Muizzu over incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in a second-round runoff.

