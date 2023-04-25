Malaria cases are surging in Pakistan and Malawi | Here's why

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25. Usually, the day is seen as an opportunity to celebrate the progress in the fight against Malaria. But, this year, it is to sound the alarm. Heavy rainfall in Pakistan and the African nation of Malawi has resulted in an increase in the number of Malaria infections and deaths. As per the World Health Organisation, cases in Pakistan last year, after devastating floods left a third of the country under water, rose four-fold to 1.6 million.