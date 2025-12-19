LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /M23 Rebel Leaders Begin Withdrawal from Border City of Uvira

M23 Rebel Leaders Begin Withdrawal from Border City of Uvira

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 08:04 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 08:04 IST
M23 Rebel Leaders Begin Withdrawal from Border City of Uvira
The rebel group which last week seized the Democratic Republic of Congo city of Uvira say they have begun withdrawing, promising to complete the pullout on Thursday, following pressure from the US.

Trending Topics

trending videos