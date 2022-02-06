Lata Mangeshkar Last Rites: World leaders pay tribute to musical legend

Feb 06, 2022, 09:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honors. PM Modi, megastar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were among the celebrities who paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
