Last Dance for NZ's golden generation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
New Zealand's heartbreak in the previous World Cup final is still fresh in the memory of all cricket fans. The Kiwis reached back-to-back finals in 2015 and 2019 but are still in search of their maiden World title in limited-overs cricket. This will definitely be the last chance for the likes of Captain Kane Williamson and stalwarts Trent Boult and Tim Southee to win an ODI World Cup title. 1996 World Cup winning-coach Dav Whatmore isn't writing them off just yet.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos