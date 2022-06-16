La Liga claim continuous 'FFP breaches' against Manchester City, PSG

Published: Jun 16, 2022, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Spanish La Liga have stepped up their attack on cash-rich clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester city. The league claims that the two clubs have continuously breached financial fair play rules and have lodged a formal complaint with UEFA.
