Kuwait started transforming 'tyre graveyard ' into residential city

Sep 06, 2021, 08:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Kuwait has started transforming the 'tyre graveyard' into a new residential city due to mounting pollution concerns. The country will transform 40 million tyres. The government plans to recycle another lot of tyres in case of more need of land.
