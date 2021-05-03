KKR vs RCB match postponed as 2 players in KKR camp test positiv

May 03, 2021, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The step was taken after two players of KKR players tested positive for Covid-19. An official statement was released by IPL in this regard, which confirmed that Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have contracted the virus.
