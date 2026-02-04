LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kirsty Coventry Says IOC Must Remain Neutral on Geopolitics

Kirsty Coventry Says IOC Must Remain Neutral on Geopolitics

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 04, 2026, 23:06 IST | Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 23:06 IST
Kirsty Coventry Says IOC Must Remain Neutral on Geopolitics
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry has called on the IOC to continue to develop like athletes competing at the Games: “To grow and to excel, [athletes] persistently push their limits. They step out of their comfort zone. They fail, they adapt, they get back up, and they try again — always driven by the belief that they can be better. That’s what progress looks like,” Coventry, a double Olympic Champion in swimming, said in her speech to the 145th IOC Session in Milan ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Trending Topics

trending videos