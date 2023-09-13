Kim Jong-un meets Kremlin officials ahead of meet with Vladimir Putin

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Kim Jong-un is in Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin many observers are extremely wary of this meeting and it is not clear what the two leaders are planning but the North Korean leader has disclosed that his visit to Russia is a clear show of strategic importance. Watch to know more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos