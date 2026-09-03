/Khagantak-243: India's precision power | Key features

The Indian Air Force has successfully conducted a landmark drop trial of the Khagantak-243, an indigenously developed long-range precision-guided glide bomb. Jointly engineered by Nagpur-based JSR Dynamics and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the 300-kg class munition boasts a stand-off strike range exceeding 140 kilometers when released from high altitudes. Featuring swivel-type glide wings, AI-driven autonomous target recognition, and jamming-resistant GNSS-Inertial navigation, the Khagantak-243 allows IAF fighter jets like the Su-30MKI to neutralize enemy defences from safe distances.