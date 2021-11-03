Key Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan military hospital attack

Nov 03, 2021, 09:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Maulvi Hamdullah Mukhlis, a key Taliban member is among those killed in Tuesday's Kabul military hospital attack. The ISIS group has claimed that 40 people have been killed in the attack however, Taliban said that only 5 people have been killed.
