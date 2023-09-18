Kenya's President promises 'a business-friendly environment'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Kenya's president William Ruto is now trying to move American tech companies promising a business-friendly environment. But quite contrary to his claims abroad he is raising taxes on businesses back home. How do the two ideas align and will the contradictory claims and actions drive tech businesses in Kenya? Let's find out.

