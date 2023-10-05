Kenya: Mysterious illness hits over 90 Kenyan schoolgirls, suffer through a strange illness

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Over than 90 schoolgirls in a Kenya school have been hospitalised due to an illness that has swept through the institution. Kenyan Health Authorities say that the health crisis is currently under investigation as the students have been admitted to the hospital.

