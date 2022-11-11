LIVE TV
K-Pop fans rally for planet at COP27, call for urgent climate action
Published: Nov 11, 2022, 12:20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The fans of the world's famous boy band BTS held protests at the COP27 summit and they have called for some immediate climate action and they said that this is important because without planet earth there's not going to be any BTS music.
