JPMorgan's $290 MN deal for victims gets court approval

A US Federal judge accepted a 290 million dollar deal between JPMorgan Chase and Jeffrey Epstein's victims. The judge turned down a last-minute challenge from a group of state attorneys that would have delayed the payments to almost 200 victims. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the agreement would send a message to the financial industry and beyond. It removed claims that the bank ignored warning signs to keep Epstein as a client. Epstein was a very important client of JPMorgan from 1998 to 2013.