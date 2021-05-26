J&K: 4 districts achieve 100% vaccination of people above 45

May 26, 2021, 04:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Jammu & Kashmir is all set to create a vaccination record of being the first region in India with four districts completing the target of vaccinating all people above the age of 45 with at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.
