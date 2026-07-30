/Japan's biggest population drop since 1968: A historic decline

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 13:57 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 13:57 IST
Japan's demographic crisis is becoming harder to ignore. The country's population has fallen by nearly 3 million people in just five years, while major cities such as Yokohama are recording historic population declines. Hiroshima is seeing young residents move to Tokyo in search of opportunities, leaving regional areas struggling to maintain growth. As birth rates fall and households become smaller, both nations are searching for answers to a rapidly changing demographic reality.